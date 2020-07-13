1/
Jane Francis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane L. Francis, 100, formerly of Windsor Township, passed away, Friday, July 10, 2020, in Kutztown Manor. She was the wife of the late Emmett A. Francis. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Robert B. and Eva G. (Youse) Hermansader. Jane was a member of Zion’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was a member of Hamburg Fire Company. Jane is survived by two granddaughters, two friends, Lisa Landis, and Donna Corll, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Jane was predeceased by a son, Emmet A. Francis, Jr., two brothers; John and George Hermansader, and one sister, Miriam Hermansader. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. John’s Cemetery, 55 Church Street, Hamburg, PA 19526. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-2955
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved