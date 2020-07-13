Jane Francis

Jane L. Francis, 100, formerly of Windsor Township, passed away, Friday, July 10, 2020, in Kutztown Manor. She was the wife of the late Emmett A. Francis. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Robert B. and Eva G. (Youse) Hermansader. Jane was a member of Zion’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was a member of Hamburg Fire Company. Jane is survived by two granddaughters, two friends, Lisa Landis, and Donna Corll, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Jane was predeceased by a son, Emmet A. Francis, Jr., two brothers; John and George Hermansader, and one sister, Miriam Hermansader. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. John’s Cemetery, 55 Church Street, Hamburg, PA 19526. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com
.