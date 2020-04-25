Home

Jane L. Gidaro, 69, formerly of Centre Twp., passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Kutztown Manor. She was the wife of Bruno B. Gidaro, who died in 2011. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Jean M. (Levan) Bauder. Jane was a 1969 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. She worked as a bank teller for twenty years for Leesport Bank, now Vist Bank, until her retirement. Jane was a member of the Hamburg Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was actively involved in her ministry. Jane enjoyed line dancing and especially spending time with her family. Jane is survived by her children: Brian J. Gidaro, Muhlenberg Twp.; Emmy L. (Gidaro), wife of Nathan T. Butler; Hamburg; and Wendy K. (Gidaro), of Robert Harrington, Wernersville; two grandchildren: Broc A. Butler and Campbell S. Butler; and a brother: Jason D. Bauder, Hamburg. She was predeceased by a brother: John M. Bauder. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit. www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
