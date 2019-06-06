Jane E. Good, 89, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, June 5th, at Parkhouse Nursing and Rehabilitation,

Royersford.

Jane was born in Reading, on November 21, 1929, a daughter of the late Edith A. (Becker) and George E. Keim.

She was the widow of Laverne C. Good. Mr. Good died August, 16, 2014.

Jane graduated from Reading High School in 1948. She worked as a bench hand at Lucent Technologies.

Jane is survived by a daughter, Debra, wife of Eric Lint, of Alsace Township; two sons, Rick A., husband of Rose Good, of Alsace Township, and Kevin C. Good, of Bernville. She is also survived by three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

