Jane A. Kreitz, 98, formerly of Spring Township, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Maple Farm Nursing Center,

Akron, Pa., with family at her side.

Born in Wyomissing, she was the

daughter of the late George and Edith

(Arnold) Redcay. She was the loving wife of the late Carl E. Kreitz who passed away on April 24, 2014. She is survived by son,

Gregory A. Kreitz, husband of Sharon L. Kreitz, of Sinking Spring. She is also

survived by three grandsons: Matthew W. Kreitz, husband of Collette Kreitz, of West Lawn; Kyle G. Kreitz; and Zachary A. Kreitz; and a great-granddaughter, Madeline M. Kreitz.

Jane was preceded in death by three brothers; and three sisters.

She was a graduate of Wyomissing High School and a

lifelong member of Saint John's Reformed Church of

Sinking Spring. Jane was known as an accomplished

seamstress and gardener. She also worked many years as an assistant at Kurtz's Pharmacy, Sinking Spring. One of her greatest joys in life was taking care of her three grandsons.

Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Avenue, Shillington, Monday June 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Robert Ziehmer will officiate.

Interment will follow in Wyomissing Cemetery, Gouglersville. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Saint John's Reformed Church, 4001 Penn

Avenue Sinking Spring, PA 19608.

