Jane Kurtz

Jane L. (Wells) Kurtz, 89, formerly of Morgantown, PA passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Keystone Villa at Douglassville. She was the daughter of the late James E. and Kathryn M. (Reed) Wells. She was the widow of Roger K. Kurtz who passed in 1986. Jane was employed as a teacher and reading specialist for Twin Valley School District. She was a member of the Elverson Garden Club, Women’s Club and a friend of the Village Library. Jane was also a member of Harmony United Methodist Church in Morgantown, PA and a Trustee for 23 years. Surviving Jane, are: 1 sister: Patricia W. Hartman; 2 daughters: Ann E. Shingle, partner, Mark Hassler and Jean L. Volgarino, wife of Daryl; 1 son: John E. Kurtz, husband of Mary Beth Fabio; and 5 grandchildren: Devin C. Shingle, fiancé of Chris Buylova, Daniel & Nathan Shivers, and Emma & Jack Kurtz. She was predeceased by 1 brother: James E. Wells, Jr. and 1 sister: Josephine W. Hershey. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harmony United Methodist Church P.O. Box 141 Morgantown, PA 19543. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.



