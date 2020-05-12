Jane L. Connor Jane L. Connor, 88, of Wyomissing, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 10:22 pm in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital. She was the wife of James G. Connor, Jr. of Reading. Born in Reading, Mrs. Connor was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Bowers) Falter. She is survived by her daughters Robin A. Gehret, wife of Richard I. Gehret of Fleetwood and Erin Connor, wife of Jim Dewald of Idaho and her grandchildren Eric Dewald, Nicholas Fonte, Malia Silfies. Mrs. Connor was preceded in death by her daughter Bridgett Connor, wife of Bruce Silfies of Sinking Spring, who passed away December 13, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Dennis, Jack and Jean. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 12 to May 17, 2020.