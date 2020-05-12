Jane L. Connor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane L. Connor Jane L. Connor, 88, of Wyomissing, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 10:22 pm in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital. She was the wife of James G. Connor, Jr. of Reading. Born in Reading, Mrs. Connor was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Bowers) Falter. She is survived by her daughters Robin A. Gehret, wife of Richard I. Gehret of Fleetwood and Erin Connor, wife of Jim Dewald of Idaho and her grandchildren Eric Dewald, Nicholas Fonte, Malia Silfies. Mrs. Connor was preceded in death by her daughter Bridgett Connor, wife of Bruce Silfies of Sinking Spring, who passed away December 13, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Dennis, Jack and Jean. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA 19601
610 3740962
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved