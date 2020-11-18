Jane L. Sultzbaugh Jane L. Sultzbaugh, 88, formerly of Reading, passed away Monday November 16, 2020 at 7:30 am in Palmyra Heritage House. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Sultzbaugh who passed away in 1987. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late James Walter Lawrence and Alice (Roberts) Lawrence. She was of the Presbyterian Faith. Mrs. Sultzbaugh is survived by her sons Earl R. Beyer of Palmyra; Glenn M. Beyer of Mohnton; Kenneth J. Sultzbaugh, husband of Susan Sultzbaugh of Bridgewater, NJ and was preceded in death by her son Dwaine P. Beyer, May 2018. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren and was preceded in death by her grandson Brian W. Beyer, November 7, 2019. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville, PA. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Saturday 8:00 am to 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to https://berks-pa.toysfortots.org
in memory of Mrs. Jane L. Sultzbaugh. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com