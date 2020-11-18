1/
Jane L. Sultzbaugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane L. Sultzbaugh Jane L. Sultzbaugh, 88, formerly of Reading, passed away Monday November 16, 2020 at 7:30 am in Palmyra Heritage House. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Sultzbaugh who passed away in 1987. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late James Walter Lawrence and Alice (Roberts) Lawrence. She was of the Presbyterian Faith. Mrs. Sultzbaugh is survived by her sons Earl R. Beyer of Palmyra; Glenn M. Beyer of Mohnton; Kenneth J. Sultzbaugh, husband of Susan Sultzbaugh of Bridgewater, NJ and was preceded in death by her son Dwaine P. Beyer, May 2018. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren and was preceded in death by her grandson Brian W. Beyer, November 7, 2019. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville, PA. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Saturday 8:00 am to 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to https://berks-pa.toysfortots.org in memory of Mrs. Jane L. Sultzbaugh. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved