Jane L. Lantz, 60, of Topton, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia. Born August 11, 1959, in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Warren K. and Madeline G. (Wotring) Lantz. She and her husband of 29 years, James R. Springer, were married on December 29, 1990, in South Montrose, Pa. Jane and her husband, Jim, owned and operated Dunkelberger’s Fine Jewelry and Gifts, Kutztown, for over 29 years. She had also worked at Bailey, Banks & Biddle, Reading, Commodore Computer, Exton and Klienert s in Kutztown. Jane was a 1977 graduate of Brandywine Heights High School and Berks County Vocational Technical School where she studied business. She also received her Diamond Certificate from the Gemological Institute of America. In addition to her husband, Jim, Jane is survived by her two sisters, Nancy M. Adams, wife of Ernest D. Adams, Pottstown; and Mary A. Beberman, widow of Harvy J. Beberman, Delray Beach, Fla. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other extended family members. Memorial services for Jane will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Road, Fleetwood. Burial will follow in Topton Union Cemetery, Topton. A visitation for Jane will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jane’s memory to the Kutztown Rotary Foundation, PO Box 127, Kutztown, PA 19530. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Jane and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020