Jane Detwiler LeVan died at Phoebe Berks Health Center in Wernersville, on February 10, 2019. She was the widow of Raymond Kensil LeVan; and the daughter of the late Russell S. Detwiler, DVM, and Ella Thompson Detwiler. Her brother, Richard H. Detwiler, VMD, predeceased her.

Jane was born in Reading on July 15, 1927, and lived in that city until she moved to the Oley Valley in 1955. In 1945, she graduated from Reading High School, where she was an honors student. She matriculated at Syracuse University, where she majored in fine arts and was a

member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Jane continued to paint with oils and water colors for many years and led the art department of the Oley Fair for decades.

Jane was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Reading. For a time, she was employed by the Oley Valley school board as a substitute teacher for all grades and

subjects. She later was employed by the Lutheran Home of Topton (now Diakon) as the manager of a senior

neighborhood center, Reading. Jane was a volunteer par excellence, especially in the Oley Valley, which she loved. The organizations that benefitted from her time and talents include Reading Public Museum, Historical Society of Berks County, Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Oley Valley Community Fair, Oley Valley Heritage Association, Goschenhoppen Historians Inc., Historic Preservation Trust of Berks County, Reading Panhellenic Council, Young Women's Club of Reading, Oley Saddle-ites 4-H Horse and Pony Club, Reading Library.

Following the death of her husband, Jane found comfort and friendship in the Friends of Gladys Tabor. Jane had a large circle of friends from all times in her life, and she kept in touch with them throughout the years by faithfully

remembering birthdays and anniversaries. Jane came from a family that includes at least four generations of

veterinarians, so it is not surprising that she loved animals of all kinds. Over the years, one could find a menagerie of domestic animals, large and small, and a few feral ones on the farm in Oley.

Jane is survived by her four children: Molly LeVan, of North Haven, Conn.; Stephen R. LeVan, VMD, of Oley;

Peter J. LeVan, of Centre Hall; and David R. LeVan (wife, Debra) of Troy. Other survivors include her grandchildren: David Detwiler Newton, of Watertown, Mass., Dustin R. LeVan, of Miami, Fla., Brittany E. LeVan, of Texas, and Jason R. LeVan, of Laramie, Wyo.; stepgrandchildren, Michelle Harkness (husband, Scott) and Ryan Estep (fiancee,

Samantha), both of Troy; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Peyton and Emma Harkness.

Jane's children are deeply indebted to her cousin, Judith Thompson Ressler, R.N., for the generosity, devotion and care that she bestowed on Jane during the later years of her life. They thank the nurses and staff of the health center at Phoebe Berks for their kind and compassionate care. Many of Jane's family and friends remained devoted to her to the end, which was a comfort to her and her family.

A memorial service to celebrate Jane's life will be held in the Chapel at Phoebe Berks on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Those wishing to honor her memory may do so by making a contribution to the Historical Society of Berks County, 940 Centre Avenue, Reading, or Trinity Lutheran Church, 527 Washington St., Reading, or the .




