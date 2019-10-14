|
Jane D. (Wiest) Moyer Jane D. Moyer, 89, of Wernersville, passed away on October 11, 2019, at The Reading Hospital. She was the devoted wife of the late C. David Moyer Jr., who passed away on November 29, 2015. They were married for 62 years. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Alton V. and Sallie (Dengler) Wiest. Jane was a 1948 graduate of Reading High School. She attended the Reading Hospital School of Nursing, and went on to work as a registered nurse at St. Joseph’s Medical Center and in the office of Dr. Philip Wiest. She also worked in the office of Purdon Studios. Jane enjoyed photography, socializing with her friends, family and grandchildren. She treasured her time at concerts and the shore with her niece, Ruth Anne Bengtson. She had a caring and nurturing personality and will be remembered as a loving caregiver to many. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth D. Maier; and brothers: John, Earl and Carl Wiest. Survivors include her children, Wesley D. Moyer, husband of Lani, of Alabama; and Jonathan D. Moyer, husband of Carole, of Exeter Twp. Also surviving are grandchildren: Alicia, Ashlin, Nicholas, David, Lauren and Olivia. Memorial services will be held at The Chapel at Phoebe Berks, 9 Reading Drive, Wernersville, on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., with a reception to immediately follow In Phoebe’s Studio 126. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Cross United Methodist Church, 329 N 5th St., Reading, PA 19601 Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019