Jane A. (Weston) Paganelli, 61, of Blandon, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Bern Township.

Born July 29, 1958, in Lyndhurst, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Evelyn (Hafmann) and Arthur Weston. She and her husband of 28 years, Robert J. Paganelli, were married on November 29, 1991, in Lyndhurst, N.J.

Jane worked for First Energy, Muhlenberg Township, as an associate in the call center. She also was a bookkeeper and property manager for El Galeto's Properties, Reading, Pa. Jane was a 1976 graduate of Lyndhurst High School and loved reading and collecting Disney memorabilia especially from her favorite Disney story, Beauty and the Beast.

In addition to her husband, Robert, Jane is survived by her two sons, Robert W. Paganelli, husband of Maura Paganelli, Pittsburgh; and Thomas Paganelli, Blandon. She is also survived by her brother, Ronald Weston, husband of Fran Weston, North Vale, N.J.; and her four nephews.

Viewings for Jane will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., and again on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, 14390 Kutztown Road, Fleetwood, PA.

Donations in Jane's memory may be made to the Breast Cancer Support Services of Berks County, 529 Reading Ave., Reading, PA 19611.

