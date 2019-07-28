Jane (Williams) Runyeon, died July 22, 2019 at the Highlands in Wyomissing, at the age of 93.

She was the daughter of the late George Norris Williams and Jane (McCallan)

Williams, of Wyncote, Pa. She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Her ancestry can be traced to early American colonists.

She was a devout Christian and a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. William K. Runyeon, who died June 7, 2005.

She was a graduate of the Ogontz School and Ogontz

College, and she also attended Beaver (now Arcadia)

College.

Prior to moving to Berks County in 1955, she had worked as an executive secretary in academia, radio and

advertising.

Her charitable work in Berks County, particularly as a successful fundraiser for many local organizations

included the Reading Civic Opera, the Yocum Institute (formerly the Wyomissing Institute), where she served as a board member, and she was an emeritus member of the Junior League of Reading.

She is survived by her four children: William W. Runyeon (husband of Diane Berkstresser), Wyomissing, Frank G. Runyeon (husband of Ann O'Hayer), California, Jane (Runyeon) Kidd (wife of Donald R. Kidd), Wyomissing, and Marian (Runyeon) Kalvelage (wife of David Kalvelage),

Oregon.

She is also survived by five grandchildren; one

great-grandchild; one cousin, Kay (Hathaway) Swope, of North Carolina; and two sisters-in-law, Mary (Runyeon) Owen, of Connecticut, and Helen (Runyeon) Hills (wife of Ralph Hills), Massachusetts.

She and her husband were patrons of the arts and music, and they enjoyed world travel together. Her family, her home, and her dogs as well as a wide circle of friends, were a joy to her. She was a fine cook, writer, sculptor and

gardener. Her crewel work, a skill similar to embroidery, was a source of artistic satisfaction to her, and to her

family. She had a great eye for design and was both very

creative and very stylish. She had a wonderful sense of

humor and a zest for life.

She was a life-long skilled and disciplined swimmer, with a love for the Caribbean. She was an accomplished tennis and softball player and loved baseball. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Services will be held Saturday, August 3, at 9:15 a.m., in Christ Episcopal Church, Reading, Pa. Services are

arranged through Henninger Funeral Home, Reading, Pa.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the Christ Episcopal Church, Fifth and Court Streets, P.O. Box 1094, Reading PA 19603.



