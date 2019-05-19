Jane G. (Guenther) Schmidt, 97, of Exeter Township, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Reading

Hospital.

She was the wife of Herbert H. Schmidt Jr., who passed away in 2002.

Born in Wyomissing, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Harold D. and Laura H. (Hahn) Guenther.

Jane graduated from Wyomissing High School in the first graduating class and attended Harcum Jr. College.

She was a member of Pennside Presbyterian Church.

Jane loved gardening, reading and listening to classical music. She was an avid seamstress and enjoyed spending time with her family in Ocean City, N.J.

Jane worked in the administrative office at Exeter

Township School District for many years.

Jane is survived by her children: Christina S., wife of Guy Selheimer, Peter D., husband of Randi Schmidt, Pamela S., wife of Craig D. Janda, Frederick H., husband of Denise Schmidt; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by sisters, Mary G. Hess and Louise G. Newell.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with services beginning at 2:00 p.m. in Pennside Presbyterian Church, 253 N. 25th St., Reading, PA 19606. Interment will be private at Charles Evans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

Pennside Presbyterian Church, 253 N. 25th St., Reading, PA 19606 or Inc., P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



