Jane Rosemary (DeRupa) Sheetz, 89, formerly of

Birdsboro, Pa., died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Reading Hospital, West Reading, Pa.

Born June 21, 1930, in Birdsboro, Pa., she was the

daughter of the late James Joseph DeRupa and Daisy

Elizabeth (Care) DeRupa. She was the wife of the late

Robert Edward Sheetz, who died on Feb. 2, 1972.

She was employed by the former Conestoga Telephone, Birdsboro.

Jane was a member of Bird Chapter #460 Order of the Eastern Star, the Birdsboro American Legion Ladies

Auxiliary and New Vision Pioneers.

Surviving are her brothers, Vincent C. DeRupa, of

Birdsboro, Pa., and James L. DeRupa, of Knightdale, N.C.

A graveside service and inurnment will be at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Birdsboro Cemetery, 1018 East Main Street, Birdsboro, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to , Processing Center, P.O. Box 1510, Ranson, WV 25438-4510.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



