Jane M. (Hinkel) Shuman, 85, died March 22, 2020 in her Muhlenberg Township residence. She was married July 18, 1953 to Kenneth E. Shuman, who died January 20, 2013. Born in West Reading, Pa., on June 6, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Frederick L. and Margaret A. (Loftus) Hinkel. Jane was a 1952 graduate of Ontelaunee Area High School. She was employed as a secretary to the superintendent with Ontelanuee Area Joint School System and later with Muhlenberg High School before retiring after over 15 years of service. After retirement, Jane became the secretary for 10 years with Faith E.C. Church, Temple. Jane is survived by two children, Scott K., husband of Mary F. (Smith) Shuman, of Reading; and Kristen B. (Shuman), wife of Rev. Aaron R. Payson, of Worcester, Mass. Other survivors include a sister, Arlene (Hinkel) Bertolet, of Muhlenberg Township; and two grandchildren, Morgaine E. Payson and Charles R. Payson. Services will be private. Burial will be in Laureldale Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, or Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 North 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020