Jane A. Skoraszewski, 85, of Reading, passed away during the afternoon hours of Saturday November 30, 2019, in the Berkshire Center, Exeter. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Francis J. “Frank” Skoraszewski, on March 20, 2013. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late George Jr. and Helen (Witkowski) Pauley. Jane is survived by her loving children: Michael J. Skoraszewski, of Philadelphia; Carol M. (Skoraszewski) Eck, of Mt. Penn; and Francine A. Skoraszewski, wife of John Berry, of Pottstown. Other survivors include a grandson, Zachary DeLong; and many loving extended family members and friends. Jane was preceded in death by her daughter, Felicia A. Skoraszewski, on November 13, 1988. Jane was a 1952 graduate of Reading High School. She was employed by the former Marshall Chevrolet Automobile Dealership and Quality Control Labs until her retirement. Jane was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Jane was part of the “Card Club Girls” and will be remembered for making her polish bread at Christmas and Easter and for her many acts of kindness towards others. She will be sadly missed. The family would like to thank Jane’s caregiver, Karen Raifsnider, for the excellent care and compassion that she extended to Jane and her family. Relatives and friends may extend their sympathy and respects to the family on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., at the Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 239 South Ninth Street Reading, PA 19602. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 250 South Twelfth Street, Reading, PA 19602. The family welcomes floral tributes or contributions to St. Mary R.C. Church Memorial Fund, at the address above, in memory of Mrs. Jane A. Skoraszewski.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019