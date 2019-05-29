Jane H. Spier-Segletes, 75, formerly of Bensalem, Pa., passed away in her home in Newmanstown, Pa., on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Spier Sr. and the late Richard A. Segletes.

She was born in Abington, Montgomery County, Pa., on April 1, 1944, a daughter of the late Hubert W. Holmes Jr. and Helen Kellock Holmes.

Jane was employed for many years as a teacher's aide for Cornwell Elementary School in Bensalem, Pa. She was an active member of the Elias United Church of Christ in Newmanstown, Pa., and former member of the Eddington Presbyterian Church in Bensalem. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, going on cruises, completing jigsaw puzzles, and especially loved watching and feeding her birds in her yard.

Jane is survived by sons, Robert A. Spier Jr. and wife, Sherry, of Cherry Hill, N.J.; Richard A. Spier and wife, Shannon, of Haddon Heights, N.J.; grandchildren, Robert A. "Tre" Spier III and Camryn H. Spier; brothers, George E. Holmes and wife, Pam, of Waco, Texas; Hubert W. Holmes III and wife, Elaine, of Warminster, Pa.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Holmes.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., in Elias United Church of Christ, 9 N. Sheridan Road, Newmanstown, PA 17073.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 855 Tuck St., Suite 2, Lebanon, PA 17042.

Clauser Funeral Home Inc. of Schaefferstown, Pa., is

handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com



