Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane (Kotch) Takacs.

Jane E. Takacs, 77 years, of Kutztown, passed away

Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital,

Inpatient Hospice Unit, Allentown.

She was the wife of Michael T. Takacs for 57 years this past November. Born in Elizabeth, N.J., she was the

daughter of George J. and Jane E. (Skiba) Kotch.

She was a CNA (certified nursing assistant) at Mosser Nursing Home in Trexlertown for six years. Jane was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kutztown.

Survivors: Husband, Michael; daughters: Verna Fisher, of Slatington; Ann Erb, of Bath; Mary Takacs-Moore and

husband, Darin, of Limeport; and Barbara Takacs and

husband, Scott Cahill, of Fleetwood; 6 grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a brother, George Kotch.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 14833 Kutztown Rd., Kutztown. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. in the Church.

Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.



