Jane Wilkinson

Jane Diener Wilkinson, 98, of The Villages and formerly of Wernersville, passed away October 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late Richard H. Wilkinson, who passed away Nov. 27, 1998. They had shared 56 years of marriage. Jane, a daughter of the late LeRoy B. and Alice I. (Palm) Diener, was born in Stony Creek Mills, PA. She is survived by three sons, Robert D. Wilkinson, husband of Karen, The Villages, FL, James R. Wilkinson, husband of Mary, Zephyrhills, FL, and David A. Wilkinson, husband of Leona, Wernersville; a granddaughter, Amy B., wife of Jeffrey Troutman, Harrisburg; three brothers, Richard Diener, Kissimmee, FL, David Diener, husband of Brenda, Lititz, and Joseph Diener, husband of Chris, Perkasie; and three sisters, Margaret Popp, Lancaster, Elsie Snyder, Washington, and Sarah Small, Madison, WI. She was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Thomas, and John Diener; and a sister, Bettina Whetstine. Jane was a graduate of Mt. Penn High School and retired as a bookkeeper from Bechtel Lutz & Jost, Reading, having previously worked for Herb Motor Co. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wernersville, where she had volunteered in addition to the Reading Hospital and Phoebe Berks Village. Services will be held at 1:00PM, Tuesday, Oct. 27th, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 130 S. Walnut St., Wernersville, with her pastor, the Rev. Julie Osterhaut officiating. Burial will be private in Leesport Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com