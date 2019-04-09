Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane (Herbine) Zellers.

Jane Marie (Herbine) Zellers, 93, of

Shillington, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Reading Hospital surrounded by her loving children. She was the wife of the late Allen N. Zellers, who passed away March 17, 2018, and with whom she shared 71 years of marriage. The family finds comfort in knowing she joins Allen again.

Jane, a daughter of the late Charles and Bertha (Degler) Herbine, was born in Pottstown on Oct. 16, 1925.

She is survived by a son, Robin R. Zellers, husband of Glenna Marino, Hershey; a daughter, Connie J., wife of Louis Aarons, Sinking Spring; six grandchildren: Tyler

Aarons, husband of Sarah, Annandale, Va., Casey, wife of Zachary Khuri, Mechanicsburg, Ross Aarons, fiance of Alyson Yetman, Evanston, Ill., Hayden Zellers, Denver, Colo., Alex Marino, Los Angeles, Calif., and Gia Marino, Camp Hill; and a great-grandson, Jackson Moses Khuri.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Herbine.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Robesonia, having been a member for over 60 years.

Jane was a 1943 graduate of Womelsdorf High School.

She worked in a Defense Plant in the Personnel Dept. during World War II and the Psychology Dept. at Albright College testing veterans. She married Allen on Nov. 28, 1946, and together they lived in Philadelphia for seven years. While there she was employed by American Stores Co. (now Acme Market), in the Real Estate Dept. They then moved to Womelsdorf and then to Robesonia. She was

employed by Manor Health Care and later worked with Dr. Henry Scovern for 24 years. She and Allen owned Bright's Drug Store, Robesonia, from 1967-1979.

Jane enjoyed reading, cooking, knitting, her church and watching Philadelphia sports. She loved sharing memories, never hesitated to share her opinion and had a wonderful sense of humor. She was a selfless and sweet mother, grandmother and friend.

Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14th, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S. Robeson St., Robesonia, with her pastor, the Rev. William H. Weiser, officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the church. Burial will be private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S. Robeson St., Robesonia, PA 19551.

Her family would like to thank the staff at R3 East and the Palliative Care team at the Reading Hospital and

Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.



