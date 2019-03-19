Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Burns (Paulsgrove) Miller.

Janet A. "Nettie" Burns Miller, age 95, of Blandon, formerly of Fleetwood, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, in

Kutztown Manor.

She was the wife of Bobbi D. Miller and the late C. Robert Burns Sr., who passed in 1987.

Born in Fleetwood, she was the daughter of the late John Paulsgrove and Eva (Delp) Paulsgrove.

She was a 1940 graduate of Fleetwood High School. Janet worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Kenneth Miller for 28 years, last working for Dr. William Messersmith. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fleetwood.

Janet loved playing cards with various groups, going on long car rides with Bobbi and senior trips with the Blandon Senior Citizens. She especially loved spending time with her family.

Janet is survived by her husband, Bobbi; children, C. Robert Burns Jr., husband of Sarah Burns, of Carlisle, Pa.; and Susan (Burns), wife of Les Lepako, of Everett, Pa. Also three stepdaughters: Lois (Miller), widow of James

Reistroffer, of Kutztown; Donna (Miller), wife of Drew Strohm, Kutztown; and Sandra (Miller), wife of Richard Kohler, Kutztown. Other survivors are three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren and twelve step-great-grandchildren.

Janet was preceded in death by her brother, Rea J. Delp.

A viewing will be Friday, March 22nd from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc.,117 W. Main St., Fleetwood, Pa. Burial will be private in Forest Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Janet's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 117 E. Arch St., Fleetwood, PA 19522 Online condolences for the family may be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.



