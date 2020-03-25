|
Janet C. Foose, 80, of Reading, passed away on Saturday March 21, 2020 at her residence. She is now at rest with her husband Charles G. Foose, who passed in 2011. Janet was the daughter of the late William H.T. Hartman and Frances (Valentine) Hartman. Janet is survived by her two wonderful sons David L. Foose and George M. Foose, both of Reading. She is also survived by her twin sister Jean Madera and sister Judith Hoffmaster. She was preceded in death by one sister and four brothers. Janet worked 13 years at Landy Towel and 4 years at King Kup Candy. She loved playing cards every Wednesday with her sisters and in laws. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in her memory to The Berks County Fireman’s Association 895 Morgantown Road Reading PA 19607 or Animal Rescue League of Berks County 58 Kennel Road Birdsboro PA 19508. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 1605 Rockland St. Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020