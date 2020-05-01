Janet E. Hivner, 79, formerly of the Reading area, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 residing at Berks Heim. Born in Reading, Janet was the daughter of the late Luther and Catherine (Hummel) Kreisher. She was also the step-daughter of the late Henry H. Mengel of Reading. Janet worked as a personnel director for K-Mart for thirty years. She then worked in the Loss Prevention office for Redner's Markets until retirement. Janet was truly a kind and loving soul who went out of her way to spread cheer whenever and wherever she could. Because of the early loss of her youngest son Daniel, who became an organ donor, Janet became involved with the Gift of Life Organ Donor Program. She would speak at events, churches and hospitals, march in parades and attend events all to spread the word on the importance of organ donations. Janet loved traveling the world and spending time with her family which was her greatest joy. Janet is survived by two sons: John C. Hivner, and his wife Robin, Sinking Spring; and Richard A. Hivner, and his wife Susan, Blandon; seven grandchildren: Jason, Christopher, Erin, Kyle, Jennifer, Tiffany and Nicholas; and five great-grandchildren: James, Benjamin, Marcella, Nolan and Nora. She was predeceased by a son: Daniel H. Hivner and grandson Nathan H. Hivner. Janet was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Reading. There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions, if desired, should be directed to: Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd Street. Philadelphia, PA 19123. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 1 to May 3, 2020.