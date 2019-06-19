Janet L. (Beck) Favinger, 85, formerly of Palmetto, Fla., died on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Berkshire Center in Exeter Twp.

She was born in Morgantown, Pa., the daughter of the late Russell L. and Marjorie A. (Huyett) Beck. Janet was the companion of the late Leonard Delaquito for 20 years,

following the death of her husband, Richard L. Favinger in 1996.

Janet was employed as a floral arranger for The Greenery in Morgantown for many years. She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Morgantown, Pa.

Surviving Janet are: 1 daughter, Cindy L. Mountz, wife of Eugene, of Mohnton, Pa.; 1 stepson, Richard Favinger, husband of Mary, of Mohnton, Pa.; 1 stepdaughter, Terry McEwen, wife of Gary, of Elverson, Pa.; and 6 grand-children; and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son, Leonard M. Delaquito; and daughter, Crystal A. Favinger; and 1 grandson, Joseph Favinger.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 6251 Morgantown Rd., Morgantown, PA 19543 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508 or St. Thomas Episcopal Church, at the above address.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, PA, is in charge of the arrangements.



