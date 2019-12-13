Home

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
Janet Fenstermacher Obituary
Janet M. (Speece) Fenstermacher, 89, of Bern Township, passed into our Lord’s hands, December 12, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Our beloved mother, grandmother, GG Mom, aunt and friend is now reunited with loved ones who passed before her. Janet was married August 5, 1950 to Earl “Pinky” Fenstermacher, who passed away March 26, 2005. Born in Reading, Pa., on February 17, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Lylvan and Anna (Ketterer) Speece. Janet was a 1947 graduate of Central Catholic High School and worked as an analyst with AT&T, Muhlenberg Township, for 31 years. Janet enjoyed traveling, playing cards, bingo and the casinos. She also loved the 28 winters spent at Heatherwood Village in Lakeland, Florida, where she volunteered at the Watson Clinic. Surviving are her children: Kayle S., wife of Gene W. Becker, of St. Lawrence Borough; Robert E., husband of Lynn A. Fenstermacher, of Centre Township; and Debra J., wife of Philip M. Schwenk, of Exeter Township. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Julie A. Cox, Alison L. Bryant, Jennifer K. Dorta, Jared R. Fenstermacher, Ross P. Schwenk and Lauren N. Ferreri; and seven great-grandchildren: Madison, Kaylen, Jace, Abigail, Jalyn, Charlotte and Rhys. She was preceded in death by her 11 older siblings: Carl Speece, Marie Bressler, Anna Barth, Theresa Powell, J. Irene Schmidt, Catherine Wenrich, Arthur Speece, Raymond Speece, Joseph Speece, Robert Speece and Henry Speece. Services will be held Tuesday, December 17, at 10:00 a.m., in Stitzel Family Funeral Home, 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Viewings will be held Monday, from 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m., and Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
