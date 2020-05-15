Janet Hauser White Janet Hauser White, 84, died May 13,2020 at the Highlands of Wyomissing. Born in Pittsburgh to the late Allen F. and Sara (Marks) Hauser. She is survived by her husband Dr. Warne White, son Dr. Douglas White husband of Ann (Cesarz) White, daughter Sondra (White) wife of Richard Alexander, grandchildren Scott Alexander (Samantha), Allison White, Jennifer Alexander, Patrick White, Michael Alexander and brother Thomas Wade Hauser. She was predeceased by brother Allen Dale Hauser. A true animal lover, she fed dogs, birds, chipmunks and even escorted ants, crickets etc. to the door rather than killing them. She was an avid gardener. Whenever you needed her, she was there with a joke, a card, or a delicious meal. She was a devoted wife, mom, grandmom, and friend. She was a sustaining member of the Junior League, and a member of the Reading Hospital auxiliary. A gifted athlete winning many tennis tournaments and passing her interest in tennis onto her children. She ran in many 10K’s and half marathons having started running before running shoes were invented, she ran in tennis shoes. She continued exercising and enjoyed walking with Warne at the Highlands. Memorial gifts my be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cremation Society of Berks County, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.BerksCremations.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 15 to May 17, 2020.