Janet J. (Eddinger) Hine, 81, of Exeter Township, passed away August 17, 2019, at the Berkshire Center.
Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Theodore Eddinger and Elizabeth (Snyder) Stein. Janet was a homemaker who was dedicated to her family; one of the best gifts she gave her children was staying at home to raise them. She was a kind and compassionate woman with a heart of gold and will be sincerely missed by all.
She is survived by three children: Ronald L. Pauley,
Bonnie L. (Jeffrey A.) Beiler and Kathy A. Bickel, all of Reading; her sister, Marjorie A. Caltagirone,of Reading; thirteen grandchildren: Jeffrey II, Matthew, Eric, Robbie, Stephany, Brandon, Kalie, Amy, Edward, Nina, Tiffany, Korissa and Beau; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Janet was predeceased by two children, Donald R. Boyer Jr. and Michelle E. Quinter; and her grandson, Ronald Pauley Jr.
A memorial service will be Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, PA 19560. Burial will be private at Alsace Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the American , 237 Court St., Reading, Pa. 19601. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019