Janet Houp

Janet M. Houp, 81, of Boyertown, passed away Saturday July 4th, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of the late Paul M. Houp who passed away December 17th, 1992. She was born in Reading on August 14, 1938 a daughter of the late Nicholas and Elsie (Behm) Wertz. Janet was a 1956 Reading High Graduate and a member of Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witness in Boyertown. She is survived by her son, Jesse Houp and partner Pam Wagner of Blakeslee and daughter Sandra (Houp) Hill of Exeter Township, twin sister, Jane Diener of San Diego, CA., and numerous nieces and nephews. Janet was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Wertz and 2 sisters; Emajean Paul and Joyce Heck. Services and burial were private.