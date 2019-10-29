|
|
Janet R. (Plumb) Keim, 81, of Reading, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Mifflin Court. She was the wife of Darryl M. Keim. Born in Cambridge, England, she was the daughter of the late Sidney Plumb and Susannah (Bissett) Plumb. Janet and Darryl enjoyed attending the Mifflin High School football games and have followed the Reading Buccaneers since 1965. She also had a deep love for cats and dogs. In addition to her husband, Janet is survived by her sons Gary L. Keim, husband of Bonnie Keim of Reading; Steven M. Keim, husband of Melissa Keim of Reading; and grandchildren Ethan and Breonna; and her sister Elaine Martin. Funeral Services to held at Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Avenue, Shillington, on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 12:00 PM, Mr. Charles Daniels, to officiate. The family will receive friends and relatives from 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019. Interment will follow the service at Laureldale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019