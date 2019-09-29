|
Janet B Kuczawa, 89, of Temple, passed away peacefully of natural causes on
September 25, 2019.
She was the widow of Edward G. Kuczawa, who died in 2015. Janet's ex-husband, Donald H. Smith, died in 1984. Born in Weatherly, Pa., she was a daughter of Nelson
Layman Sr. and Bertha (Schuholz) Layman.
She graduated from Hazleton High School where she was captain of the swim team. Janet was employed at Camp & Maginnes and The Hamburg Center for many years. She
also worked as a senior caregiver and a volunteer for the Visiting Nurse Association.
Janet loved playing cards with her family. In her younger days she was a talented counted cross-stitcher. She took joy in working in her children's gardens and in the kitchen.
Surviving are her children, Rhen D. Smith and Robin D., wife of Dennis Linderman. Also surviving are her five grandchildren: Kira Shuman, Joshua Linderman, Allison Smith, Katrina Samarin, Daniel Linderman; her five-great grandchildren: Willow, Cole, Jace, Selma and Winston. Other survivors are: her stepdaughter, Mary Lynch; her four stepgrandchildren: Edward, Michelle, Melanie and Haley; her niece, Diane Johns. Janet will be remembered by her dear friends: Carol, Dawn and MaryLou.
Janet was predeceased by her sisters: Margaret, Ruth, Doris, Jean; and her brother, Nelson Jr.; and also by her stepdaughter, Rachel Martin, 2004.
Janet will be missed dearly by her loving friends and
family. Her helpfulness, happiness and compassion were treasured by all.
A memorial service for Janet will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, in the Kuhn Funeral Home and Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560. Friends and family are invited to gather in the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Condolences may be offered at
www.kuhnfuneralhome.com.