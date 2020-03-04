Home

Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:30 PM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
Janet L. Bampton


1946 - 2020
Janet L. Bampton, 73, of Temple, passed away , March 3rd, at the Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading. Janet was born in Reading, on June 14, 1946, a daughter of the late Jeanette L. (Weand) Gardner and Edwin C. Bampton. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Reading. Janet graduated from Reading High School in 1964 and in 1968 from Kutztown University, with a Bachelor of Science degree, in education. She was a math teacher at Berks Career, Technology Center. Janet was an usher, offering counter, financial secretary, a member of the visioning committee and a member of the apple dumpling gang, all at Grace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed going to the casinos and loved her family dearly, she will be missed by each one of them. A very special thank you, to Barb and Lynn and their families and her dear friend Shirley Brenner. Also, a thank you to the members of Grace Lutheran Church, and pastors Burl, Sonja and Steve. Janet is survived by 6 cousins; several nieces and nephews; 3 god daughters Stephanie Wolfson, Kristi Reichart and Tami Klein. A big thank you to all the staff at Tower Health, Compassus Hospice and especially Dr. Pauline Joshua for their excellant care and compassion. A service will be held at the Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading on Monday, March 9th at 12:30 PM. Friends may call from 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
