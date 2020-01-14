|
Janet (Berkenstock) Ebling, 89, formerly of Whitfield, passed away on January 13, 2020, at her current residence, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband, Skip, with whom she would have celebrated 67 years of marriage on January 24th. Janet was the daughter of Glenn and Emma (Lerch) Berkenstock and a graduate of Wilson High School. She was predeceased by son, Duane K. Ebling, who died in 2004. She is survived by son, Todd A. Ebling, of Sinking Spring, and his wife, Beth, and daughter, Barbara S. (Ebling) Cubbler and her husband, Roy, of Glen Rock, PA. Other survivors include six grandchildren: Jessica Ebling; Brian Ebling and his wife, Lucy; Heather (Ebling) Wanner and her husband, Jeffrey; Kevin, Eric and Taylor Cubbler; and two great-grandchildren, Cashton and Silas Wanner. She is also survived by her sister, Arlene (Berkenstock) Angstadt, and was predeceased by her brother, Randall Berkenstock. In addition to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, she enjoyed gardening, quilting, and spending time with family. The family is grateful for the compassionate care provided by AseraCare Hospice, Assured Assistance, and Keystone Villa. There will be a private celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020