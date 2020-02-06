|
Janet L. (Wolf) Ibach, 91, of the Heritage, Reading PA, passed peacefully away on February 6, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of William P. Ibach, with whom she was married over 60 years. Janet was born on July 13, 1928, in Pottstown. She was born to the late Chester and Helen Wolf. Janet graduated from Pottstown High School, and then enjoyed taking some art classes. Janet enjoyed a successful career as a personal secretary, and assisted at Ibach’s Pharmacy in Shillington, and retired to become a homemaker extraordinaire. Janet enjoyed gardening at her home, loved the arts and theater. She had an aptitude for bridge and she enjoyed the various bridge club members and their games over her lifetime. Janet enjoyed crafting and created some delightful floral arrangements. She and William enjoyed his boat, and the boat rides with other friends. Janet loved her family and enjoyed the lively get-togethers with them. She is survived by her three daughters, Carol Duffy, DO, wife of Matt Corrow of Shaftsbury VT, Judy Hummel of Myerstown, PA and Polly Diblasi. Janet enjoyed the antics of her four grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; Tara Chrzanowski, Dane Stormfeltz, Bryce Stormfeltz, Brian Hummel of Myerstown, husband of Katie Hummel, and Andrea and Katie Corrow. Last but not least, Janet is the proud great grandparent of Harper Hummel, daughter of Brian and Katie. Janet has requested that donations be made in her name to the Mifflin Library in Shillington, and has respectfully suggested that you remember her in prayers and laughter. The family is honoring Janet’s request to have private services. The Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., Mohnton, PA, is handling the cremation, according to Janet’s wishes. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020