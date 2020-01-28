Home

Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
Janet L. (Haas) O'Such Obituary
Janet L. (Haas) O’Such, 82, widow of John V. O’Such of Lower Pottsgrove Township passed away on Monday January 27, 2020 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Sanatoga, PA she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Rose (Kozak) Haas. Funeral services will be held on Friday January 31, 2020 at 11 A.M. from Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown, PA A viewing will be held on Friday from 10-11 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery, Lower Pottsgrove Township.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
