Janet M. (Rubin) Kleibscheidel Mrs. Janet M. (Rubin) Kleibscheidel, 71, of Blandon, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services, Laureldale, PA. Born November 28, 1948 in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Theresa (Schoeneck) and Frederick Rubin. She and her husband of nearly 50 years, Barry L. Kleibscheidel, were married on August 15, 1970 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. Janet worked in Arizona as a Kindergarten teacher and also worked at a church in Allentown as a Pre-School Teacher. She was a member of the Class of 1966 at Phillipsburg High School and graduated from Moravian College in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. Janet was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Fleetwood and loved crocheting and sewing. Surviving in addition to her husband, Barry, are Janet’s three sons, Mark A. Kleibscheidel, widower of Elizabeth (Wirth) Kleibscheidel, Allentown, Michael J. Kleibscheidel, husband of Vi Phan, Reading and Joshua M. Kleibscheidel, Blandon. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Theresa, Jonathan and Jameson and by her brother, Frederick Rubin, Nashua, NH. Funeral Services for Janet will be held privately. Inurnment will take place in the St. Paul’s Union Church Memorial Columbarium, Richmond Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet’s memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Hwy North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Janet and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com
.