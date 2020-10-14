1/1
Janet M. Kline
Janet M. Kline Janet M. Kline, 82, of Maidencreek Township, passed away on October 11, 2020 at The Lutheran Home at Topton. Born on July 3, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sarah (Keller) Phillips. Janet was the wife of the late Donald H. Kline whom she married in April 1991 and shared twenty-five years of marriage at the time of his passing on September 16, 2016. Janet was a graduate of Fleetwood High School. She was employed by CNA Insurance where she worked in the Customer Service Department for forty-one years until her retirement in 1997. Janet loved animals and enjoyed traveling and working in her garden. Janet is survived by her stepchildren, Kristel Schell, wife of Timothy and Gregory, husband of Julie Kline; Four step grandchildren, one step great grandchild and siblings Timothy, husband of Rosanne Phillips, Daniel, husband of Rita Phillips, Charles Jr., husband of Glenda Phillips, Linda Stern, wife of Daniel and Deanna Brunner. Also surviving are sixteen nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one brother, Ronald Phillips. A graveside service will be held at Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Road, Fleetwood PA, 19522, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Reverend Barry Moyer officiating. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be given at milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
