Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet (Behm) Mallow.

Janet Louise Mallow passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019, after a brief illness.

She was surrounded by family at her home in Wallingford, Pa.

Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of Elsie Murden Behm and George H. Behm.

Her husband, Jack M. Mallow, DDS, predeceased her.

Janet was a graduate of Mt. Penn High School.

While her husband attended dental school at the

University of Pennsylvania, Janet served as an executive assistant to the president of the University. After they

returned to Reading to raise their family, she volunteered with various organizations, including serving as president of the Berks County Dental Auxiliary. After her children were grown, Janet managed her husband's dental practice. She moved to Wallingford, Pa., two years ago to be nearer to her daughter and son-in-law.

Janet was an avid and talented bridge player and

accomplished pianist. She enjoyed gardening and loved

animals. Before his death, she and her husband were

enthusiastic travelers and music lovers.

She is survived by her daughters, Lesley (Gary Wendell) and Kathy; her grandchildren, Ben and Maddy (Ian Ross); and her great-granddaughter.

In accordance with Janet's wishes, services will be

private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be made to .



