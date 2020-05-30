Janet Maniar
1935 - 2020
Janet Maniar, 84, resident of the Highlands of Wyomissing, passed away Wednesday evening, May 27, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. She was the widow of Gunvant Maniar, who passed away June 1, 1999. Born in 1935, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Anna (Bendas) Nizinski. Jan graduated from the California University of Pennsylvania and started her graduate studies in Pittsburgh at Duquesne University. She worked as a speech clinician at the Berks Co. Intermediate Unit for many years, retiring in 1994. A member of the American Association of University Women, Jan was a woman ahead of her time. She enjoyed traveling internationally with her husband, especially to India, Australia, and Europe. Janet and Gunvant were members of the Heidelberg Country Club. In her later years, Janet was an avid Bridge player. Jan is survived by her daughters Sheila Maniar of New York, NY, and Neena Maniar Miller, wife of Dan Miller, of Long Branch, NJ; her granddaughters Paige and Erika Miller; her brothers Howard Nizinski of Pittsburgh, PA, and William Nizinski of Williamsburg, VA. She is also survived by her extended family residing throughout India. In addition to her beloved husband, Jan was predeceased by her brothers Nicholas, Michael, and Walter, and her sister, Sophia. Jan’s family asks that contribution made in their mother’s memory be made to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Pl #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Janet’s life will be celebrated privately at the convenience of her family. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
