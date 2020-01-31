|
|
Janet M. “Toot” (Brown) Miller, 80, of Laureldale, passed away January 29, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Lonny D. Miller, who passed away December 18, 2017. Born in Reading, Pa., on July 3, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Robert P. Brown Sr. and Idella (Fox) Withers. Janet was a 1957 graduate of Muhlenberg High School, a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Laureldale, and the Tuckerton Nifty Fifty Club. She last worked as an administrative assistant for Epiphany Lutheran Church, Temple. Janet loved spending time with her family, and her furry companions, Buddy and Lucy. She also enjoyed her years of volunteering at the Muhlenberg Elementary Center and attending breakfasts with her class of 1957 alumni. She is survived by her daughters: Jolyn M. Casper, fiancée of Robert A. Zuber, Muhlenberg Township; and Gina Sabatucci-Thomas, wife of Robert, West Lawn. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Heather Carter, of Temple; Alexandra Casper, Astoria, N.Y.; and Steven Casper, of Madison, Wis; great-grandchildren, Chad Jr. and Leah Carter, of Temple; and a great-great-granddaughter, Addison Carter. Several nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins are among her survivors. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert “Butch” Brown Jr.; and stepfather, Arthur “Whitey” Withers. A graveside service will be held Monday February 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Pleasantview Cemetery, Sinking Spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508 Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020