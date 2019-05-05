Janet G. (Brintzenhoff) Moyer, 84, of

Topton, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice, Salisbury Township.

She was the widow of Duane K. "Cacti" Moyer, who died on June 5, 2012.

Born in Topton, Pennsylvania, Janet was a daughter of the late Harold H. Brintzenhoff and Marguerite R. Bieber.

She was a graduate of Kutztown Area High School and was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Topton, where she served as the church secretary for over 25 years. She also was employed for 28 years by The Lutheran Home at Topton, working as the cafeteria manager and secretary.

Janet was a member of the Ray A. Master Post 217,

American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Topton, and served as a Cub Scout Den Mother, and Campfire Girls Leader.

She enjoyed playing cards, and since the age of 18, she was a member of the same card club in Topton. She also bowled in a Topton and Kutztown League, was a member of a local book club, enjoyed camping, traveling to the beach and family cabin in the Poconos. Above all, Janet loved spending time with her beloved family.

Janet is survived by her daughters: Michele Moyer,

Stevensville, Md., Rebecca Moyer, wife of Kevin Boyer, Mertztown, Mona (Moyer), wife of Sheldon Boyer,

Summerville, S.C., Beth Moyer, wife of Eric Sylvia, Chester, Md., Amy Moyer, Topton; sons, Dean, husband of Tracy (Roe) Moyer, Quakertown, and Duane Moyer, Fleetwood, Pa.; 11 grandchildren: Angela (Boyer), wife of Patrick Kelly, Katie (Boyer), wife of Jason Shand, Todd Boyer, Brock, husband of Samantha (Canterbury) Boyer, Allison (Brenton), wife of Russell Eber, Parker Hackett, Madison Hackett, Nathan Moyer, Spencer Moyer, Henry Moyer and Evelyn Moyer; four great-grandchildren: Zaden, Palmer, Gwynn, Mara; and a sister, Loretta Weiser, Topton.

A funeral service to celebrate Janet's life will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in Trinity Evangelical

Lutheran Church, 121 S. Home Avenue, Topton, with

Reverend Laura Stoneback officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday afternoon from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m., in the church. Burial will be private in Topton Union Cemetery.

The family requests contributions be made in Janet's memory to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Topton is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.



