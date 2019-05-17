Janet Mae Peter (Bowers), 86, passed away peacefully at Homeland Center,

Monday, May 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

Born April 3, 1933, in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Russell and

Beatrice (McCoy) Bowers.

On September 11, 1954, she married Bob L. Peter

(deceased).

Janet was a graduate of Reading Senior High School and Reading Hospital School of Nursing.

Throughout her long and varied career, Janet was proud and passionate about her work as a nursing professional.

She was a dedicated member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Harrisburg, Pa.

Janet was a devoted and loving wife, mother,

grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved cooking, crafts, quilting, playing board games, reading and doing puzzles. Her craft and culinary skills were evident in the time she spent with her family, most notably her

grandchildren. She was an avid football fan, loving the Penn State Nittany Lions and Dallas Cowboys.

Surviving are her two children, son, Kevin Peter (Paula) and daughter, Sharon Bremner (Roy); four grandchildren: Sarah (Mike) Webster, Russell (Dana) Bremner,

Christopher (Nicole) Peter and Alyssa Meuler; six

great-grandchildren: Claire Webster, Andrew Webster, Crew Bremner, Adele Bremner, Parker Meuler and Killian Peter; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Janet was predeceased by her brother, Bruce Bowers; and grandson, Daniel Peter.

Interment will take place at the convenience of the

family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Janet's name to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. The family wishes to thank the many wonderful caregivers at Homeland Center for the many years of care and devotion to Janet.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania Inc.



