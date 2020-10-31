1/1
Janice Baker
Janice M. (Rinehart) Baker, 79, of Cumru Twp., passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her residence. Born in Adams County, PA, she was the daughter of the late E. Paul and R. Marie (Frieze) Rinehart. Janice was a 1959 graduate of the Governor Mifflin High School. She most recently worked in the Activities Department at the Mifflin Center in Shillington. She was an active member of the Gouglersville Fire Company. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the nurses at Heartland Hospice and the McGlinn Cancer Institute for their compassionate care of Janice during her illness. Surviving is Frank Lepera Sr., her longtime companion; children, Edward D. (Sue) Diefenderfer, Jr. of New Providence, PA; Kathy M. (Keith) Nelson of Cold Spring, MN and Samuel P. (Sally) Diefenderfer of Atlanta, GA. Also surviving are five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; siblings, George “Tiny” (Liane) Rinehart of Mohnton; Gloria A. (Gary) Claman of Wernersville and Carol S. (Kenny) Brightbill of Reinholds. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton, with Pastor Robert W. Shuey, officiating. A visitation time to greet the family will be held on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, Suite 180, Wyomissing, PA 19610, and/or, the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 1710, Bethlehem, PA 18017. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
(610) 777-2331
