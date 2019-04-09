Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice (Gaul) Behney.

Janice G. Behney, 78, of Mifflin Park, passed away April 6, 2019, in the Reading Hospital where she was a patient for a day. She was the wife of the late Leroy D. Behney, who passed in 1990.

Born in Temple, she was the daughter of the late Ralph W. and Helen (Miller) Gaul.

Janice was a 1963 graduate of Kutztown State Teachers College with a bachelor's degree in education, a 1968

graduate of Kutztown with a master's degree in education and a 1974 graduate of Temple University with a master's degree in library science. She served as past president of Parents without Partners # 588, was a past president of B.C.L.D.A., and loved animals, pets, reading and watching the ocean. Janice taught elementary education starting at the Charles Foos and later Glenside Elementary Schools. She went on to elementary librarian, working at both 13th & Green and 10th & Green Elementary schools, all in the Reading School District, until retiring in 1993.

She is survived by her sons, Gregory L. Behney, Cumru Township; and Timothy M., husband of Ann Behney, Exeter Township.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, 650 Fritztown Road, Sinking Spring. Pastor Timothy Bair will officiate.

The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.,

Shillington, is assisting the Behney family. www.kleefuneralhome.com



