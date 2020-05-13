Janice D. Kline, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the care of the Reading Hospital. Janice was married to the late Donald H. Kline. Donald and Janice were married November 20, 1955 and celebrated 43 years of marriage at the time of Donald’s passing on May 20, 1999. Born and raised in St. Lawrence, Janice was the daughter of the late D. Leon Reppert and M. Albertina (Pearson) Reppert. She was predeceased by her brother, Donald L. Reppert. She was a 1952 graduate of Mt. Penn’s High School and worked many years at Pomeroy’s and retired from CNA Insurance. Janice was a giving member to her family, friends, and neighbors of her community. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 10:30 am in St. Peters Cemetery in Richland Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Janice’s name may be made to The Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro PA. Online condolences www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, Temple, is in care of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 14, 2020.