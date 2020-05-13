Janice D. Kline
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice D. Kline, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the care of the Reading Hospital. Janice was married to the late Donald H. Kline. Donald and Janice were married November 20, 1955 and celebrated 43 years of marriage at the time of Donald’s passing on May 20, 1999. Born and raised in St. Lawrence, Janice was the daughter of the late D. Leon Reppert and M. Albertina (Pearson) Reppert. She was predeceased by her brother, Donald L. Reppert. She was a 1952 graduate of Mt. Penn’s High School and worked many years at Pomeroy’s and retired from CNA Insurance. Janice was a giving member to her family, friends, and neighbors of her community. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 10:30 am in St. Peters Cemetery in Richland Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Janice’s name may be made to The Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro PA. Online condolences www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, Temple, is in care of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Graveside service
10:30 AM
St. Peters Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved