Janice L. DeWald, 81, of Centerport, passed away in her residence on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was the wife of James N. "Murph" DeWald, who died September 26, 2015. Born in Centerport, she was the daughter of the late Raymond R. and Mabel S. (Machemer) Reber. Janice was a 1956 graduate of Hamburg High School. She worked for Crown Knitting Mill, Mohrsville; and was also a floral designer for the Centerport Flower Shop. Janice was an active member of Mohrsville Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed riding bicycle and spending time with her church family. Janice was very artistic and a good cook and baker. Janice was predeceased by three brothers: Gerald, Stanley and Brian Reber. She is survived by two sisters-in-law: Yin Reber and Alice DeVere; and two brothers-in-law: Frank and Sammy DeWald; and many loving nieces and nephews and their families. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am from Mohrsville Church of the Brethren, 1542 Shoey Road, Mohrsville, PA 19541. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Hamburg. A visitation with the family will be held in the church Saturday 10:00 to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Mohrsville Church of the Brethren at the above address. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019