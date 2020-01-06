Home

Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 374-4505
Janice Dobrosky

Janice Marie Dobrosky, of Evans, Ga., entered into rest Tuesday, December 31, 2019, Mrs. Janice Marie Dobrosky, 88, wife of the late Edward J. Dobrosky. Janice was born and raised in Reading, Pa. She attended the McCann School of Business after high school. Most of Janice’s career was at Gilbert Associates Inc., where she was administrative assistant to the human resources manager. Janice and her husband, Ed, retired to Evans, Ga., to be with her daughter and son-in-law. Janice and Ed were adventurous, spending much time out of town, including South Africa. She was a good dancer, loved music and enjoyed playing the piano. Janice was a loving, caring, nurturing mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church and a very good Christian. Janice was loved by all who knew her and always kind and friendly with those meeting her even briefly. Family members include her daughter, Taryn Herrmann (Jim); and her granddaughter, Kendra Herrmann, whom she helped raise and adored deeply. She is preceded in death by her husband; and her son, Ronald Dobrosky. Family and friends were received Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com. A funeral mass was celebrated on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, with Fr. Mike Ingram celebrant. Burial arrangements are entrusted to Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Reading. Entombment will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com for the Dobrosky family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020
