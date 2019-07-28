Janice F. Dodge, 93, passed July 26th in Harrison House, Chester County.

She was the widow of Alfred W. Dodge. Born in Portland, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Chester F. and Irene Wells. Janice worked as a secretary for Car Tech, Reading, for over 16 years.

She is survived by a daughter, Virginia Hohenberger; and a son, William Dodge; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by one brother.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 1st at 11:00 a.m., in Henninger Funeral Home Inc. Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m., to time of service. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family requests that guests please refrain from wearing cologne or perfume to the funeral service.

