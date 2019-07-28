Janice (Wells) Dodge

Service Information
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA
19601
(610)-373-4500
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
Obituary
Janice F. Dodge, 93, passed July 26th in Harrison House, Chester County.

She was the widow of Alfred W. Dodge. Born in Portland, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Chester F. and Irene Wells. Janice worked as a secretary for Car Tech, Reading, for over 16 years.

She is survived by a daughter, Virginia Hohenberger; and a son, William Dodge; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by one brother.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 1st at 11:00 a.m., in Henninger Funeral Home Inc. Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m., to time of service. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family requests that guests please refrain from wearing cologne or perfume to the funeral service.

www.henningerfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle on July 28, 2019
