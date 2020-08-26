Janice E. (Hohl) Haas Janice E. (Hohl) Haas, 83, passed away on August 25, 2020, at Wyomissing Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Charles “Mickey” Haas, with whom she shared over 50 years of marriage. Born in Kulptown, PA, on July 21, 1937, Janice was the daughter of the late James and Bessie (Kulp) Haas. Janice worked for over ten years for Valley Forge Flag Company. She was a member of Good Fellowship Riding Club in Birdsboro, PA, and was affectionately known as “Minnie” by all who knew her there. Janice’s friends and family loved her homemade chicken pot pie and shoo fly pie. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Gloria Mayberry, wife of Barry and Gladys Balthaser, wife of James; her grandchildren, Matthew, Melanie, Mark, and Kyle; her great-grandchildren, Dylan, Wyatt, Brooke, and Isabelle; and her sisters, Margaret Myers and Barbara Nester. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her brother, Harold Hohl; and her sister, Gladys Richards. Services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
