Janice P. "Jan" (Yoh) Hurst, 84, of

Riverview Park, passed away Friday, April 26th in her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She was the wife of Jerry C. Hurst. Janice and Jerry shared a loving marriage of sixty- five years. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Catharine (Getz) Yoh. She graduated from

Muhlenberg High School in the Class of 1952. She was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ in

Temple. She was initially employed by the Reading

Railroad Company. She later was employed as a sales clerk for twenty-one years by Boscov's Dept. Store in

Muhlenberg Twp.

Family was very important to Janice. She always enjoyed attending sports and musical activities for her grandkids. She especially enjoyed annual family trips to Stone Harbor, N.J., and to Knoebels Campground. She was an avid

Philadelphia Phillies and Penn State fan. She enjoyed

antiquing.

Additional survivors include three children: Michelle Yerger, wife of Dennis Yerger, of Fleetwood; Michael J. Hurst, husband of Cynthia Hurst, of Muhlenberg Twp.; and Allison Drobnick, wife of Rudolph Drobnick, of

Muhlenberg Twp. She was a loving grandmother to: Derek Yerger, Joshua Yerger, Jared Yerger, Bryan Noll, husband of Alicia Noll, Jaime Noll, Andrew Hurst, Benjamin Hurst, husband of Abbey Hurst, Jessica Drobnick, wife of Jon Steiner, and Christopher Drobnick. She is also survived by her loving great-grandchildren: Samantha Lisa, Aubrey Bensinger, Eva Noll, Ethan Noll and Finley Hurst.

She is predeceased by two sisters, Joan Hiegler and

Judith Witman.

A private memorial service will be held in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., in Temple, with interment in Laureldale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn State Thon at Thon Office, 227D Hub, University Park, PA 16802 or online at thon.donordrive.com.

Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



