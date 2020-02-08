Home

Janice M. (Harmut) Kline, 88, formerly of Amity Twp., Douglassville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Berkshire Center. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank Harmut, Jr. and the late Sylvia C. (Bittle) Harmut. She was the widow of Earl N. Kline who passed away on 10/18/2014. Janice was employed as a cook for the Daniel Boone School District for 21 years, retiring in 1993. She was a member of St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church in Douglassville, PA. Janice loved all animals, including dogs. Surviving Janice are: 2 daughters: Linda L. Milbrandt, wife of Dean of West Chester, PA and Sherry Dietrich, wife of Scott of Shillington, PA; 2 sons: Ricky Kline of Spring Grove, PA and Glen Kline of Reading, PA; and 2 sisters: Kathleen Harmut of Pottstown, PA and Susan Keay, wife of Robert of Weavertown, PA. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, 1188 East Benjamin Franklin Hwy, Douglassville, PA 19518 or Berks Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd. Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
